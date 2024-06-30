2024 June 30 13:48

DEME expands green hydrogen portfolio with HYPORT production facility in Egypt

HYPORT Gargoub is the second project within DEME HYPORT Energy’s portfolio

DEME announced the signing of a milestone Cooperation Agreement with the Egyptian Government to establish an industrial-scale green hydrogen production facility in Egypt’s western desert. Leveraging the knowledge gained from the development of Oman's pioneering HYPORT Duqm green hydrogen project, DEME will apply its expertise to this innovative second facility.



The new HYPORT green hydrogen production plant will be located within the industrial zone of the Port of Gargoub, which is the country’s newest commercial port and industrial zone that is situated on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. The wind and solar renewable power generation infrastructure will be located 70 km southwest of Gargoub and it will be connected to the production facility via a dedicated high-voltage power line. HYPORT Gargoub is a three-phase project, with the first phase targeting an annual green ammonia production of approximately 320,000 tonnes.



A global player within the green hydrogen space

HYPORT Gargoub is the second project within DEME HYPORT Energy’s portfolio to achieve a comprehensive agreement and land reservation, following its flagship project, HYPORT Duqm, in Oman. DEME HYPORT Energy is pursuing a fully integrated strategy to ensure that each project generates and transmits all the necessary electricity and water - resulting in 100% green hydrogen molecules.



“I would like to thank His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the esteemed Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for their endorsement and support of our project. I would also like to acknowledge Minister Kamel al-Wazir, the Egyptian Minister of Transport, for coordinating and supporting our efforts,” says Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME. “DEME HYPORT Energy, which consolidates all of our green hydrogen interests is a cornerstone of our sustainability strategy. We are committed to establishing ourselves as a global player in the green hydrogen space. By leveraging our well-established presence in countries such as Egypt, we are poised to turn this ambitious strategy into reality.”