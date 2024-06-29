2024 June 29 15:33

European Commission approves EIT"s KIC launch in 2025

The new EIT KIC will develop an integrated approach across freshwater, marine and maritime sectors, supporting entrepreneurial education and skills development, innovation projects

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), part of Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation programme, says it will launch a new Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) in the water, marine and maritime sectors and ecosystems. According to a European Commission analysis published, the establishment of a new KIC is relevant for tackling critical global challenges including: water scarcity, droughts and floods as well as marine and freshwater degradation. EIT Water, the new KIC, will connect top partners and steer innovation to strengthen the blue economy and Europe’s competitiveness.



Nektarios Tavernarakis, Chair of the EIT Governing Board, said: ‘Water is fundamental for all life and human prosperity. As Europe’s largest innovation network, the EIT is best placed to connect the blue economy’s experts and innovators to commercialise new products, educate and skill the next generation of talent, and grow new companies. Ultimately, our new Knowledge and Innovation Community will boost Europe’s competitiveness, whilst investing in one of the globe’s most precious natural resources.’



An EIT KIC is a pan-European public and private partnership among leading companies, research organisations and universities. At the beginning of 2025, the EIT will publish a Call for Proposals inviting applicants to submit their vision for EIT Water. Water is essential for sustaining all life on Earth. It plays a significant role in our planet’s climate and biodiversity and has an essential role for health, wellbeing, and prosperity. It is also a vital source of food and renewable energy production, and a key driver of the global economy including for trade and transport.



With EIT strategic steering and long-term financing, EIT KICs work with their partners to offer innovation and entrepreneurship activities across Europe, including entrepreneurial education courses and skills development, innovation-driven research projects as well business creation services. EIT KICs drive industries to increase their innovation potential and deliver on sustainable solutions to global challenges.



Freshwater and marine ecosystems have been under considerable and increasing stress due to the overuse and mismanagement of natural resources and changing land-sea uses. Global aquatic resources are significantly impacted, and biodiversity is threatened by climate change, industrial misuse and pollution.



The new EIT KIC will develop an integrated approach across freshwater, marine and maritime sectors, supporting entrepreneurial education and skills development, innovation projects as well as the ideation, development, deployment and commercialisation of new technologies, products and services. Through successful innovations and contributions from third parties, the partnership is expected to become financially sustainable over time beyond the period supported by EIT funding.



EIT Water will help position Europe as a global leader strengthening the EU’s competitiveness, employment, and economic growth. EIT Water will join the EIT’s nine existing KIC, which address equally important global challenges: climate, digital, energy, health, raw materials, food, manufacturing, urban mobility, and culture & creativity.



At the beginning of 2025, the EIT will publish a call for proposals inviting applicants to submit their vision for EIT Water. In line with the EIT Strategic Innovation Agenda, the new KIC will be selected in 2025 and launched in 2026. To provide interested organisations with more information about the EIT’s upcoming Call for Proposals, the EIT is hosting a series of online info seminars in autumn 2024. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the EIT’s innovation model and gain insight into how an EIT Knowledge and Innovation Community fosters innovation.