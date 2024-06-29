Stena RoRo orders new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax duo

2024 June 29 13:27

Stena RoRo places order for two new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax vessels

Stena RoRo says it has ordered another two E-Flexer RoPax vessels from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The vessels will be delivered in 2027 to the Greek shipping company Attica Group and will operate in the Adriatic Sea. This is Stena RoRo's fourteenth and fifteenth vessel in the E-Flexer series.



The two vessels will be on long-term charter agreements to the Attica Group with an option to purchase and a potential option for two more vessels.



The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today's standard RoPax ferries and is very flexible. Each ship is tailored to the customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders, together with possibilities to incorporate new environmentally friendly technologies, help to ensure that the E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to sustainability, performance and cost effectiveness.



The vessels' engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on conventional marine fuel (HFO or MGO) or biodiesel. In addition, the engines are methanol ready. The E-Flexer concept has been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through its technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation “Battery power” which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion, partly or completely, depending on the battery development.



Stena RoRo currently has 15 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called "New Max" RoRo vessels, at CMI Jinling, Weihai shipyard. Ten ships have been delivered.



About E-flexer No. 14 and 15:

Length: 240 m

Draught: 6.4 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1500 passengers and 3320 cargo meters freight

Passenger cabins: 256

Speed: 24 knots