2024 June 29 11:49

Italian flagged floating LNG terminal Golar Tundra renamed as Italis LNG

Snam's FSRU has handled 29 LNG cargoes since July 2023 for a total of 2.6 billion cbm of gas injected into the network



Italis LNG, the LNG terminal's new name was approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and is now listed in the Italian ship registry. The floating terminal has been operating since July 2023 at the Tuscan port of Piombino, Snam said in its news release.



After sending a formal request to the Livorno Port Authority, Snam’s company FSRU Italia successfully completed the process of registering the floating LNG terminal in the Italian ship registry, intending to update it to the technical requirements of Italian regulations.



With a total of 23 billion cbm of regasification capacity, LNG today makes an essential contribution to the security of the Italian gas system. LNG now covers a quarter of Italy’s gas supply and, in the first two months of 2024, overtook the main entry point via pipeline, namely Mazara del Vallo, where gas from Algeria is. By allowing LNG to come from different supplier countries, FSRUs are therefore a key asset in ensuring flexibility for the country's entire energy system.



In addition to Italis LNG, Snam has also acquired the floating regasifier BW Singapore, which will start operating off the coast of Ravenna in early 2025. The country's overall regasification capacity will then rise to 28 billion cbm, equally distributed between the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic coasts.