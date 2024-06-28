2024 June 28 18:00

Well Services secures extension of frame agreement with Equinor in the North Sea

Archer has been awarded a 2-year contract extension from Equinor Energy AS in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The contract covers plug and abandonment, fishing and downhole mechanical isolation equipment. Based on current activity levels, the additional backlog is estimated at $60 million for the 24 months period which will commenced in June this year.

Nicholas Pantin, EVP Archer Well Services comments; “We are pleased to continue our Well Services operations for Equinor in the North Sea. P&A services is a key part of the Archer strategy, and we look forward to continuing to deliver cost-effective, efficient, and innovative P&A solutions to our clients in the future.”