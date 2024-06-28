2024 June 28 17:24

DOF Group awarded long-term FSV contract

DOF has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) for a 2-year firm and 1-year optional contract from an undisclosed energy company. The contract is defined as Very Large, excluding optional period and additional services, according to the company's release.

DOF shall under the contract utilise Skandi Seven. Startup shall be Q4, 2024, and is planned in direct continuation from ongoing contract.

In addition to vessel services, DOF shall deliver a full suite of project management, engineering, and logistical services.



Preparations for the contract have already started from our integrated marine operations team located in Bergen, Norway.