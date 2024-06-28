2024 June 28 16:57

Attica Group invests in green transition and fleet renewal

Attica Group, the leading Greek shipping company, signed an agreement with Stena RoRo for the charter with purchase option of 2 E-Flexer vessels, to be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Weihai Shipyard, China, according to the company's release.

The 2 new vessels with an overall length of 240m, are the largest RoPax vessels ever ordered by a Greek shipping company. With passenger capacity of 1,500 pax and 3,320 lane meters cargo decks (approximately 200 freight units) per vessel for the transportation of private vehicles, trucks and trailers, the new vessels will enhance significantly the overall transport capacity in the Adriatic routes.

The new vessels are Methanol ready and carry a Battery notation, with engines that are designed to operate with 3 different fuel types in view of required flexibility for future requirements. At the same time, they are designed and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to optimize fuel consumption alongside a series of high efficiency technical features that will contribute to the reduction of the Group’s GHG emissions per transport work by 60% compared to existing vessels.

The agreement provides for the construction by Stena RoRo of two vessels, on behalf of Attica Group, under a 10-year bareboat charter scheme, including a purchase option as from the end of the 5th year of hire period. Upon the delivery of the 2 new vessels which has been scheduled for April and August 2027 respectively, Attica Group plans to proceed with a fleet redeployment which will allow Attica to further reduce its environmental footprint through the retirement of older vessels and the decrease of the average age of its fleet. The innovative design of the vessels is the result of the collaboration between the Stena RoRo and Attica’s shipbuilding teams on the basis of the successful E-Flexer model, resulting in a modern and environmentally efficient vessel with significant reduction in GHG emissions.

Attica Group, with a long-standing presence in the Greek and international seas, leads the Greek passenger shipping industry and is among the largest shipping companies worldwide. Through the brands of Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and ANEK Lines, and with a fleet of more than 40 ships, Attica Group connects more than 60 destinations every day, offering modern, high-level transport services in Greece and international routes (Greece – Italy).