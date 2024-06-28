2024 June 28 15:51

South America's first MoorMaster system to be inaugurated at DP World San Antonio, Chile

Cavotec announced the inauguration of MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring system at DP World San Antonio, the largest multipurpose port in Chile. This significant milestone marks the first implementation of an automated mooring system in South America, setting a new standard for port technology in the region, according to the company's release.

The installation of a MoorMaster NxG system at DP World San Antonio represents a significant advancement in port operations. The state-of-the-art technology helps the port enhance employee safety and increase ship-to-shore crane productivity by reducing vessel motion.

Furthermore, the increased crane productivity together with faster mooring will shorten vessel turnaround times, thereby reducing vessel fuel consumption and emissions.

DP World San Antonio is the first container terminal in the Americas to adopt automated mooring technology, showcasing the port's commitment to pioneering solutions and sustainable operations.