  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 28 14:01

    MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 26, 2024

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the Week 26, the MABUX global bunker indices continued moderate upward movement. The 380 HSFO index rose by 3.87 USD: from 550.62 USD/MT last week to 554.49 USD/MT. The VLSFO index increased by 8.97 USD (647.49 USD/MT versus 638.52 USD/MT last week). The MGO index added 6.98 USD (from 839.64 USD/MT last week to 846.62 USD/MT). At the time of writing, a slight upward trajectory continued in the global bunker market.

    MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - resumed moderate growth: plus $5.10 ($93.00 versus $87.90 last week), nearing again the $100.00 mark (SS Breakeven). Meantime, the weekly average increased by a symbolic $0.52. In Rotterdam, SS Spread values remained unchanged at $66.00, though the weekly average widened by 3.17 USD. In Singapore, the price difference 380 HSFO/VLSFO continued to grow: plus $13.00 ($94.00 versus $81.00 last week), also approaching the $100.00 mark, with the weekly average at the port adding 8.00 USD. Overall, SS Spread continues its moderate upward correction. We anticipate the SS Spread Global Index as well as the SS Spread Singapore Index will surpass the $100.00 mark next week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    The European gas market remains dominated by slow inventory builds and high sensitivity to supply disruptions. Sudden outages and planned maintenance in Norway, along with potential further reductions in Russian pipeline supply, have kept Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures around €35 per megawatt-hour. StanChart forecasts that while Europe’s gas supply interruptions may be brief, prices are likely to stay elevated due to slower-than-normal inventory accumulation. During week 26, the European gas benchmark TTF continued to rise moderately, adding another 0.153 EUR/MWh (34.853 EUR/MWh versus 34.700 EUR/MWh last week.

    On June 24, the price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) decreased to 795 USD/MT, marking a drop of 39 USD compared to the previous week. This price shift highlights a 45 USD advantage for LNG over conventional fuel, contrasting with a 20 USD advantage for MGO LS observed a week earlier. On the same day, MGO LS was priced at 840 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    In Week 26, the MDI index (the correlation ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) continued to record undervaluation across all fuel segments in the world's four largest hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, weekly underprice averages rose further by 2 points in Rotterdam, 4 points in Singapore, 5 points in Fujairah, and 7 points in Houston.

    In the VLSFO segment, average weekly undervaluation levels increased by 1 point in Fujairah, but decreased by 1 point in Singapore and 3 points in Houston. In Rotterdam the MDI index has not changed.

    In the MGO LS segment, weekly averages increased by 7 points in Rotterdam, 4 points in Singapore, and 23 points in Fujairah, but fell by 13 points in Houston. The MDI index in Houston approached the 100% correlation mark between the market price and the MABUX digital benchmark, while in Singapore, it remained consistently above the $100 mark.

    Over the week, the balance of overvalued/undervalued ports did not change: all segments of bunker fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports. We expect this trend of fuel underestimation to continue next week.

    For more details on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark, visit the “Digital Bunker Prices” section on www.mabux.com.

    A joint report from Lloyd’s Register (LR) and the World Liquefied Gas Association (WLGA) indicates that the market for dual-fuel LPG engines is poised for significant growth. LPG is highlighted as a ‘cleaner, lower carbon emission marine energy source than many alternatives currently available.' Despite this potential, the report notes that advancements in technology are crucial for LPG to become a practical option for shipowners and operators aiming to transition their fleets to low and zero-carbon vessels. To support the widespread adoption of LPG, the report emphasizes the need for a broader range of engine technologies. At present, there are no four-stroke marine engines capable of utilizing LPG, necessitating the decarbonization of auxiliary engines through alternative fuels. Additionally, the development of a robust and safe bunkering framework is essential to promote the uptake of LPG. Regulatory support for LPG is still in its infancy, with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) having recently published interim guidelines. The report underscores the importance of expanding these regulations to facilitate the transition to LPG as a viable marine fuel.

    We expect the steady upward trend in the global bunker market to continue next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 28

18:00 Well Services secures extension of frame agreement with Equinor in the North Sea
17:24 DOF Group awarded long-term FSV contract
16:57 Attica Group invests in green transition and fleet renewal
16:37 Amogy and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding complete a feasibility study of ammonia supply system for ammonia-powered maritime solution
15:51 South America's first MoorMaster system to be inaugurated at DP World San Antonio, Chile
15:24 BP imposes hiring freeze and halts new offshore wind projects
14:56 RINA joins the Brazilian Hydrogen Association - ABH2
14:23 First onshore power supply system in Vuosaari Harbour introduced
14:01 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 26, 2024
13:52 SCZONE signs a framework agreement to establish the “Green Marine” chemical project for the Chinese “BEFAR” Group in the “TEDA-Egypt” area in Sokhna
13:22 Ta San Shang Marine signs a deal for construction of 3rd SOV to serve offshore wind farm in Taiwan
12:37 NYK and Astomos Energy a naming ceremony for LPG carrier “Gas Amethyst”
12:12 ABS and FibreMax to explore floating offshore wind mooring technologies
11:30 Port of Los Angeles solicits proposals to develop and operate cruise terminals
11:04 Panama Canal celebrates eighth expansion anniversary with new draft and daily transits increases
10:41 Belships expands its fleet to 41 vessels
10:22 HHLA joins global network of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan
09:59 A new aquaculture model created for intelligent deep-sea aquaculture platform

2024 June 27

18:00 Sanctions damaging safety at sea, says Sovcomflot
17:32 MAN CEON receives ABS Cybersecurity PDA certification
17:12 IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee meets to upgrade 10-year strategy
16:57 Marsa Maroc to operate the Nador West Med Eastern Container Terminal
16:19 Purus’s next-generation CSOVs join IOMSR fleet
15:46 Fincantieri signs agreement with Crystal for two new high-end cruise ships
13:56 CIMC SOE successfully secures order for ammonia fuel tanks to be used in the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier
13:07 SCHOTTEL to equip a methanol bunker vessel with propulsion package
12:53 MOL to acquire a stake in African logistics company Alihair Group
12:32 AD Ports Group and Saif Powertec Limited to explore cooperation on multiple port projects in Bangladesh
11:42 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit
11:15 Panama Canal's largest tanker deployed by Monjasa
10:41 Aramco and Sempra announce Heads of Agreement for equity and offtake from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
09:53 Product tanker Thun Reliance delivered to Thun Tankers

2024 June 26

18:00 Maersk opens its first low GHG emissions warehouse in Denmark
17:31 NTU Singapore, PSA Singapore and Chiyoda Japan begin dehydrogenation demonstration for green heavy vehicles
17:07 ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on bunker procurement and planning solution to propel industry forward
16:57 Russia's Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
16:13 Venture Global launches its first LNG vessel
16:06 Solstad announces a new five-year contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink
15:46 Crowley christens the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. at the Port of San Diego
13:52 ABP and Plug and Play to launch Energy Ventures Accelerator
13:15 AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge
12:42 Seadrill completes divestment of jack-up rigs
12:19 NYK signs MoU with subsidiary of Pertamina for cooperation in liquefied CO2, LNG transportation and ship management
11:53 Cedar LNG announces positive final investment decision
11:24 Singapore port congestion shows global ripple impact of Red Sea attacks
10:44 Port Houston welcomes arrival of hybrid-electric cranes
09:59 OOCL names its latest 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel “OOCL Denmark”

2024 June 25

18:00 MOL announces consolidation of equity-method affiliate company Gearbulk
17:25 Baltic Workboats selects Genevos as hydrogen fuel cell supplier
16:54 VIKING ambulance boat order adds to Greek island health care performance
15:56 Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá
15:33 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of ten new very large LNG carriers
14:53 Hamburg Commercial Bank acquires NIBC’s shipping business
14:22 HD Hyundai gets global ship cyber security certifications
13:52 EemsEnergyTerminal may be kept at Eemshaven for longer for security of energy supply and the energy transition
13:22 TMC to supply ALS compressors to NYK’s LNG carriers
12:40 Danske Commodities and Solar Park Kasso sign agreement to optimise world’s largest commercial Power-to-X facility
12:03 Australian Government orders an additional two Guardian-class Patrol Boats for Pacific Maritime Security Program
11:44 Port Houston container volumes up 21 percent to 364,866 TEUs in May
11:03 Kongsberg Maritime expands its retractable thruster line
10:30 China-made icebreaker research vessel delivered in Guangzhou
10:10 Finnlines upgrades route between Sweden and Germany
09:46 Blue World completes successful testing of 200 kW maritime fuel cell system to run on green methanol

2024 June 24

18:06 World’s first methanol dual-fuel retrofit container ship delivered
17:10 New eco-friendly bulk carrier delivered to GOGL
16:30 HD KSOE close to intaking 4.8 trillion won worth order from CMA CGM
16:03 MAN Cryo supplies fuel system for world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht
15:42 Global offshore wind capacity reaches 75 GW
15:26 Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
14:56 Wison New Energies signs the EPCIC contract with Genting Group for the delivery of a FLNG facility