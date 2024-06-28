2024 June 28 14:23

First onshore power supply system in Vuosaari Harbour introduced

The first onshore power supply connection in Vuosaari Harbour has been taken into use. The system is used by the Finnlines vessels M/S Finnmaid, Finnstar and Finnlady operating cargo and passenger traffic between Helsinki and Travemünde, according to the company's release.

Onshore power supply refers to a system that produces shore-based electricity for a vessel in a port. This way, the vessel does not need to keep its auxiliary engines running to generate electricity. The use of onshore power can reduce the ship’s climate emissions in the harbour area to a significant degree, by up to 50–80%.

The onshore power supply system was completed at Vuosaari Harbour towards the end of 2023, and a similar system was completed at Travemünde Harbour at the beginning of 2024. At the same time, technology allowing the reception of onshore power was also built on Finnlines’ vessels. M/S Finnmaid was the first ship to introduce the new system.

Under EU legislation, by 2030 nearly all passenger and container ships will be required to receive onshore power in maritime ports that receive at least 50 large passenger vessel port calls per year or at least 100 container ship port calls per year.



In practice, the onshore power supply system is tailored to suit each type of vessel. The system on quay C in Vuosaari includes a 4 MW transformer and two remote-controlled cable cranes. Electric Power Finland was responsible for the system design and electrical installations, whereas the foundations and cable installations were carried out by the Port.

Next, preparations for RoRo and LoLo transport onshore power supply projects designed to meet cargo transport needs will begin in Vuosaari Harbour. These onshore power supply systems are expected to be completed in 2026.

The Port of Helsinki and the Port of Lübeck received support from the European Union for the construction of the onshore power supply system, which contributes to efficient mobility and transport of goods in Europe. The EU provides funding for projects focusing on environmental investments and the reduction of emissions.