2024 June 28 13:52

SCZONE signs a framework agreement to establish the “Green Marine” chemical project for the Chinese “BEFAR” Group in the “TEDA-Egypt” area in Sokhna

With investments of 250 million dollars, SCZONE signs a framework agreement to establish the “Green Marine” chemical project for the Chinese “BEFAR” Group in the “TEDA-Egypt” area in Sokhna, according to the company's release.

The project will be built on three phases: The first phase on an area of 300,000 square meters, at an investment cost of $ 250 million, providing 795 job opportunities, targeting the production of 100,000 tons of caustic soda and 50,000 tons of hydrochloric acid. And 40 thousand tons of bleaching raw materials and decolorants used in the manufacture of textiles and fabrics, and 10 thousand tons of bromine ore and products extracted from it, with an annual revenue of $ 230 million annually.

The second phase of the project aims to expand the production of chlorine, polyether and polyurethane products to meet the local needs of some industries such as automotive and building materials, and to develop soda ash products needed for the manufacture of high-quality glass and other needs.

However, the third phase of the project will focus on C2-C5 local resources to develop advanced technologies in the production of new chemicals.