2024 June 28 12:12

ABS and FibreMax to explore floating offshore wind mooring technologies

ABS and FibreMax signed a pioneering agreement to collaborate on stiffness-driven mooring tendons for the offshore wind market, according to ABS's release.

The collaboration, which is principally focused on floating offshore wind assets, will see ABS provide qualification of FibreMax’ s fiber and small rope testing. ABS will evaluate test methods for accuracy in predicting the parameters needed to perform representative analysis, focusing on stiffness. FibreMax will provide expertise on stiffness, based on its patented Parallel Wound Technology (PWT).



ABS certified the first U.S. offshore wind project in Orsted's Block Island. Worldwide, ABS certified the first semisubmersible floating offshore wind turbine, WindFloat I; classed the world's largest floating wind turbine at the time of installation with Windfloat Atlantic developed and operated by Ocean Winds; classed Kincardine, the world’s largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm; and performed statutory reviews on behalf of International Registries Inc. (IRI) for Kincardine.