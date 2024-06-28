2024 June 28 10:22

HHLA joins global network of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) joined the “Communication Mechanism for International Partnership Ports” of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan in China, according to the company's release. The communication network brings together stakeholders from the maritime industry worldwide and aims to strengthen the entire sector. It also seeks to jointly develop forward-looking solutions for the port and shipping sector. HHLA thus supports the “Consensus of International Friendly Port Partnerships”.



At the Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum in Ningbo, China, where participants discussed current challenges and opportunities in the industry this week, further stakeholders from the logistics sector joined the communication network. HHLA's participation expands the strategic partnership between HHLA and the operating company of the port in Ningbo-Zhoushan, which was agreed in 2019.

Key points of the agreement include the identification of new growth areas and the promotion of sustainable business models. The companies also aim to promote the modern logistics industry and create an open economic framework that strengthens global trade and investment. The Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum serves as a platform for strengthening partnership relations and joint initiatives.