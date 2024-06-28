2024 June 28 09:59

A new aquaculture model created for intelligent deep-sea aquaculture platform

Recently, the semi-submersible trussed wind and wave resistant deep-sea aquaculture platform “Gesheng No.1” was successfully launched. It was surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS), designed by Zhuhai Gree Sheng Technology Co., Ltd., and constructed by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.



The “Gesheng No.1” platform, 86m long, 32m wide and 16.5m high, has a working draft of 10.5m and a aquaculture water volume of over 30,000m3. This platform is fully integrated with the modern fishery production concepts in its design, equipped with a series of advanced fishery production systems, including green and clean energy power generation, network communication, feed storage and refrigeration, UAV automatic feeding, environmental monitoring, underwater video surveillance, etc.



After the platform is completed, it will be deployed in the northern sea area of Zhuhai Guishan Xiaoshizhou Island to mainly carry out the aquaculture production of high-value fish species such as tuna, octopus, grouper, catfish, etc. At the same time, this platform will also be used to create a new model of intelligent deep-sea aquaculture industry by relying on its environmental monitoring, data collection and analysis, network transmission, and 5G communication systems, which is an important measure for the commercial practice of building a blue granary in Zhuhai.



During the construction process of the “Gesheng No. 1” platform, CCS Guangzhou Branch has worked closely with the shipyard and the owner to steadily advance the construction progress while ensuring the quality of platform construction, and successfully achieved the planned launching node goals, receiving high praise from the shipyard and the owner.



After being launched, this platform will continuously be used for mooring, tilting test, diving test, etc. at the shipyard wharf.