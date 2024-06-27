2024 June 27 17:32

MAN CEON receives ABS Cybersecurity PDA certification

MAN CEON, the digital platform of MAN Energy Solutions, received the ABS Cyber Security Product Design Assessment (PDA) certificate, according to ABS's release.

MAN CEON connects machinery to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon-based cloud storage platform. The data transmitted is used to provide up-to-date information including efficiency of components and systems, availability of those systems and real time monitoring from shore.

The PDA is part of the ABS CyberSafety® Program that helps equipment manufacturers identify and remedy system-specific cybersecurity vulnerabilities within risk management processes, governance and the final system itself.