2024 June 27 17:12

IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee meets to upgrade 10-year strategy

A streamlined strategy outlining IMO’s goals and plans for capacity building, resource mobilization and partnerships will be a key focus as IMO’s Technical Cooperation Committee (TCC) meets this week (24-28 June) in London, according to IMO's release.

TCC oversees IMO’s capacity-development programme and the implementation of projects aligned with the Strategic Directions of IMO and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Committee will consider a draft comprehensive strategy for the period 2021 to 2030, which sets out a cohesive, streamlined approach to technical cooperation that delivers more value for Member States.

It combines three current strategies into one, including: Capacity-Building Decade 2021-2030 Strategy; Long-term Resource Mobilization Strategy; and Revised Financing and partnership arrangements for an effective and sustainable integrated technical cooperation programme.

On Monday, the Committee established a Working Group to examine the draft comprehensive strategy in detail and report back to the Committee by the end of the week.

Other key items on the Committee’s agenda include:

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Technical Cooperation Planning and Reporting: Annual Report for 2023

Resource mobilization and partnerships

Regional presence and coordination

IMO Member State Audit Scheme

Evaluation of activities by the Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP) for the period 2020-2023

Capacity-building: Strengthening the impact of women in the maritime sector

Global maritime training institutions: World Maritime University, IMO International Maritime Law Institute and other arrangements

Chaired by Mr. Dwight C.R. Gardiner of Antigua and Barbuda, supported by Vice-Chair, Ms. Anays Berrocal of Panama, the meeting will conclude on Friday, 28 June.