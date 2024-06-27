2024 June 27 16:57

Marsa Maroc to operate the Nador West Med Eastern Container Terminal

Marsa Maroc and Nador West Med signed the concession agreement for the Nador West Med Eastern Container Terminal, offering a capacity of 3.4 million TEU, according to the company's release.

Marsa Maroc's Supervisory Board, meeting on June 25th, 2024, authorized the signing of concession documents for the Eastern Container Terminal of the port of Nador West Med (NWM), covering a period of 25 years. This new terminal, featuring 1,520 linear meters of quay, a depth of 18 meters and 70 hectares of yard, will offer 3.4 million TEU at full capacity, and will ultimately be equipped with 15 ship- to-shore cranes (STS) and 45 rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTG).

To implement the first phase of the Eastern Container Terminal, scheduled for commissioning in 2027, Marsa Maroc will inject an investment budget estimated at 200 million euros. The operator will build on its operational expertise and relationships with global shipping companies to secure the new terminal's success. Marsa Maroc has been successfully present in the container transhipment market since January 2021, through its presence in the Tangier Med port complex, where it operates Container Terminal 3 (CT3) in partnership with Hapag Lloyd, Eurogate International GmbH and Contship Italia S.p.A. CT3 has reached its full capacity, of 1.5 million TEU just 3 years after its commissioning.

By positioning itself as the first operator at the NWM port complex, Marsa Maroc consolidates its leadership in the port market and strengthens its position in the Mediterranean transhipment segment, by increasing its container handling capacity to 6.5 million TEU, with nearly 5 million TEU dedicated to transhipment.

Marsa Maroc is the port operator, present in 24 terminals in 10 ports with a total traffic of 57 million tons in 2023. As part of its new strategic vision, Marsa Maroc aims to enhancing its position in the Mediterranean while positioning itself as an integrated international port, maritime and logistics partner.