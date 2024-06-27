2024 June 27 15:46

Fincantieri signs agreement with Crystal for two new high-end cruise ships

Fincantieri and Crystal today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the construction of two state-of-the-art high-end cruise ships, plus an option for a third unit. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, is considered as important, according to the company's release.



The new units will boast a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons and accommodate approximately 690 passengers. Developed by renowned international architectural firms, their interior designs will use the finest materials and the best craftsmanship. They will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category designed for single travelers. This commitment to comfort is complemented by one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring personalized service and attention to detail.



The delivery of the first vessel is scheduled in spring 2028, while further details regarding the second ship will be disclosed in due course.