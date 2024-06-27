2024 June 27 13:56

CIMC SOE successfully secures order for ammonia fuel tanks to be used in the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore ＆ Engineering Co., Ltd., successfully secured an order for liquefied ammonia fuel tanks to be used on the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier, according to the company's release.

Upon completion, these fuel tanks will be installed on the world's first ammonia-fueled bulk carrier being constructed by Qingdao Beihai Shipyard. Qingdao SunRui, acting as the total package supplier for the ammonia fuel gas system, has partnered again with CIMC SOE following their successful collaboration on a dual-fuel bulk carrier LNG fuel tank project. Together, they will work closely to ensure the smooth delivery of this highly anticipated global project. The series of ships will be equipped with WinGD's world-first ammonia engine, ammonia fuel gas system, and liquefied ammonia fuel tanks, truly achieving zero-carbon emission propulsion through clean fuel.

For this project, which involves the ammonia fuel tanks for the world's first ammonia-powered bulk carrier, high-pressure cylindrical tanks have been selected. Each tank will have a geometric capacity of 3,000 cubic meters, measuring 31 meters in length and 12 meters in diameter, both featuring hemispherical heads. The order comprises a total of twelve 3,000 cubic meter ammonia fuel tanks for six sets of vessels, all of which will be autonomously designed and constructed by CIMC SOE.

CIMC SOE, as a leading player in the global fuel tank industry, boasts comprehensive capabilities in tank design, construction, and project management. It offers customized cargo and fuel tank solutions for maritime applications, ranking top in the global market share for C-Type fuel tanks, and possesses robust technical reserves in B-Type and A-Type tanks. Currently, the company is constructing China's largest 13,000 cubic meter B-Type tank and a 40,000 cubic meter A-Type tank for MGC use. Backed by a team of skilled and experienced professionals, CIMC SOE is dedicated to developing and manufacturing high-quality vessels and liquid tanks that meet international environmental standards.