    SCHOTTEL to equip a methanol bunker vessel with propulsion package

    SCHOTTEL will equip a methanol bunker vessel that will sail between several ports in the Mediterranean region with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 360 and one SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 1, according to the company's release. The San Giorgio del Porto SG 116 will have a length of 91.3 metres and a breadth of 15.7 metres, with a carrying capacity of 3,400 dwt. The vessel owner is an Italian company based in Genoa that specializes in new green technologies. The ship is currently under construction at San Giorgio del Porto Shipyards in Italy. Italian-based K-Ships designed the vessel and collaborated with the shipyard on the project.

    The methanol bunker vessel's propulsion system consists of two SRP 360 units in the embedded L-Drive variant, with an input power of 1,200 kilowatts each and a propeller diameter of 2.1 metres. With these propulsion units, the vessel will achieve a maximum speed of 12.5 knots. The 360-degree steerable SRP offers outstanding manoeuvrability and course stability during free sailing, due to the provision of thrust in any direction. The vessel will also feature an STT 1 with an input power of 400 kilowatts and a propeller diameter of 1.2 meters as an auxiliary propulsion system, which will further enhance the vessel's manoeuvring performance. With this full propulsion package, the methanol bunker vessel will have unparalleled manoeuvring capabilities, which is particularly crucial for the handling of hazardous goods such as methanol.

    The embedded L-Drive variant of the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller features a compact electric motor, embedded in the support structure of the thruster’s azimuth module, thereby reducing the overall height of the thruster. These space-saving propulsion units are particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces or in environments where other machinery already requires a lot of space. The electric motors of the SRP units require less space in the engine room, as the horizontal drive shaft to the motor is no longer required. Due to the additional elimination of an upper gearbox in the L-Drive design, the power is transmitted efficiently from the motor to the propeller. This combination of compact design and high efficiency makes the SRP ideally suited for the requirements of the bunker vessel.

    The construction of the new methanol bunker vessel is expected to be completed in 2025. Methanol is one of the most important alternative fuels today. The development of an infrastructure for the transport and storage of methanol is a global challenge. With the bunker vessel, the Genoese Owner will make an important contribution to the security of supply in the Mediterranean.

