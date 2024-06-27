2024 June 27 12:32

AD Ports Group and Saif Powertec Limited to explore cooperation on multiple port projects in Bangladesh

AD Ports Group, one of the world’s leading facilitators of global trade, logistics, and industry, and Saif Powertec Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to potentially cooperate on operational projects and projects under development in various ports in Bangladesh, according to the company's release.



Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will explore working closely together to conduct joint activities and explore working on the development of Ports, container depots and logistics facilities in Chattogram, Mongla, and Dhaka.

Both parties will establish a joint working group to share expertise, studies, strategies, technical assistance, and the implementation of joint activities.

Saif Powertec Ltd. is on a mission to rigorously improve the quality of its expertise and services so that it can provide the best possible outcome to its clients and increase the company’s capabilities to handle fresh challenges every day, and ultimately become one of the most advanced and innovative companies in Bangladesh.