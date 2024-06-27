2024 June 27 11:42

GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

GTT will design the tanks of this FSRU, with a total capacity of 170,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of this FSRU is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.