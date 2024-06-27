2024 June 27 11:15

Panama Canal's largest tanker deployed by Monjasa

Global fuels supplier Monjasa has boosted its operational flexibility in the Panama Canal with the introduction of a multi-role tanker, the 19,991 dwt Monjasa Thunder, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The vessel recently arrived in Panama from across the Atlantic where it served the company's West Africa operations. As part of a fleet reshuffle, Monjasa Thunder will fill multiple roles including as the Panama Canal’s first floating storage option, while also performing regional cargo and supply operations.

Monjasa Thunder is already fuylly operational at the Balboa Anchorage and is expected to reshape the overall efficiency of bunker operations in the Panama Canal.



Around 70% of all ships transiting the Panama Canal stop for bunkers in either the Cristóbal or Balboa areas, and the the marine fuels industry constantly works to ensure the most flexible supply logistics.



Monjasa Thunder is also approved for storage of all grades of biofuels and allows for onboard blending. The ship brings new opportunities across the supply chain by engaging in import and export of several fuel products across Panama and the surrounding markets, including: Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO), and Marine Gas Oil (MGO).

Overall, Monjasa manages seven vessels in the Panama Canal and supplied a total of 2.9m tonnes of marine fuels across the Americas in 2023.