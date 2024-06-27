2024 June 27 09:53

Product tanker Thun Reliance delivered to Thun Tankers

Product tanker Thun Reliance, the second in a series of eight in the ”Resource Efficient Class”, has been delivered to Thun Tankers and will enter into a long-term employment with Preem, according to the company's release.

Thun Reliance will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group and is built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV. The “Thun Reliance” have an industry-first innovative design with adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, ready for shore electricity connection, battery pack, the latest hull design and the newest and most resource efficient machinery.

The ordered vessels are part of Thun Tankers fleet renewal program, carefully tailor-made to reduce the climate footprint and meet the client’s future demands.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938.