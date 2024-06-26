2024 June 26 17:07

ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on bunker procurement and planning solution to propel industry forward

ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd have today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at launching an industry leading bunker procurement & planning solution, according to ZeroNorth's release.

The partnership between the two companies will set out to create a new digital solution that enables Hapag-Lloyd to effectively navigate the energy transition, reduce their fuel spend, and cut their cost to serve.

The solution aims to set the new industry standard for digitalising the end-to-end bunker planning and procurement process. The solution will offer a brand new and enhanced user experience and new features such as streamlined contract and port planning, contract tender capabilities, a true price algorithm and more. For customers, this solution is available and is ready to be rolled out immediately.

Fuel is a key change factor in shipping’s energy transition, and working with ZeroNorth to develop an industry-leading solution on fuel procurement and planning will enable Hapag-Lloyd to execute on its strategic direction and ambition to invest in maritime decarbonisation.

The partnership comes amidst the continued digitalisation of the bunker market, with advances in technology and increasing amounts of data enabling a new era of transparent and accountable bunker procurement decision-making.