  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 26 16:13

    Venture Global launches its first LNG vessel

    Venture Global announced the successful launch of its first LNG vessel, the Venture Gator at a ceremony which took place at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoji-si, South Korea, according to the company's release. The Venture Gator is the first of nine LNG carriers in the Venture Global fleet to be completed in quick succession across three shipyards in South Korea over the coming 24 months, which will transport LNG from the U.S. to multiple global partners and destinations. The ship deploys best-in-class environmental and efficiency technology and will be primarily fueled by Venture Global’s liquefied natural gas. The Venture Gator and progressively the fleet’s other eight ships will commence serving our global partners in Europe and Asia beginning this fall.

    The Venture Gator is a 174,000 cubic meter ship, in a state-of-the-art fleet which showcases the industry’s newest, clean technologies for transporting LNG across the world. The new hull design; onboard reliquefication (for liquefying gas which has “boiled-off” in transit); air-lubrication systems (ejecting air bubbles from the hull to reduce friction through the water); an auxiliary shaft generator (reducing the number of auxiliary generators running at sea) and exhaust gas recirculation systems (to reduce methane) make Venture Global’s LNG new-build carrier fleet among the cleanest on the ocean today.

    Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing first LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Другие новости по темам: Samsung Heavy Industries, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 26

18:00 Maersk opens its first low GHG emissions warehouse in Denmark
17:31 NTU Singapore, PSA Singapore and Chiyoda Japan begin dehydrogenation demonstration for green heavy vehicles
17:07 ZeroNorth and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on bunker procurement and planning solution to propel industry forward
16:57 Russia's Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
16:13 Venture Global launches its first LNG vessel
16:06 Solstad announces a new five-year contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink
15:46 Crowley christens the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. at the Port of San Diego
13:52 ABP and Plug and Play to launch Energy Ventures Accelerator
13:15 AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge
12:42 Seadrill completes divestment of jack-up rigs
12:19 NYK signs MoU with subsidiary of Pertamina for cooperation in liquefied CO2, LNG transportation and ship management
11:53 Cedar LNG announces positive final investment decision
11:24 Singapore port congestion shows global ripple impact of Red Sea attacks
10:44 Port Houston welcomes arrival of hybrid-electric cranes
09:59 OOCL names its latest 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel “OOCL Denmark”

2024 June 25

18:00 MOL announces consolidation of equity-method affiliate company Gearbulk
17:25 Baltic Workboats selects Genevos as hydrogen fuel cell supplier
16:54 VIKING ambulance boat order adds to Greek island health care performance
15:56 Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá
15:33 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of ten new very large LNG carriers
14:53 Hamburg Commercial Bank acquires NIBC’s shipping business
14:22 HD Hyundai gets global ship cyber security certifications
13:52 EemsEnergyTerminal may be kept at Eemshaven for longer for security of energy supply and the energy transition
13:22 TMC to supply ALS compressors to NYK’s LNG carriers
12:40 Danske Commodities and Solar Park Kasso sign agreement to optimise world’s largest commercial Power-to-X facility
12:03 Australian Government orders an additional two Guardian-class Patrol Boats for Pacific Maritime Security Program
11:44 Port Houston container volumes up 21 percent to 364,866 TEUs in May
11:03 Kongsberg Maritime expands its retractable thruster line
10:30 China-made icebreaker research vessel delivered in Guangzhou
10:10 Finnlines upgrades route between Sweden and Germany
09:46 Blue World completes successful testing of 200 kW maritime fuel cell system to run on green methanol

2024 June 24

18:06 World’s first methanol dual-fuel retrofit container ship delivered
17:10 New eco-friendly bulk carrier delivered to GOGL
16:30 HD KSOE close to intaking 4.8 trillion won worth order from CMA CGM
16:03 MAN Cryo supplies fuel system for world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht
15:42 Global offshore wind capacity reaches 75 GW
15:26 Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
14:56 Wison New Energies signs the EPCIC contract with Genting Group for the delivery of a FLNG facility
13:56 India's GRSE signs an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels
12:58 EU adopts 14th package of sanctions against Russia
12:33 Port of Valencia container volumes up 12.05% to 516,674 TEUs in May 2024
11:58 MSC Cruises carbon intensity cut by 6.5% in 2023
11:32 Western Baltija Shipbuilding starts construction of the first hydrogen-electric ship for Klaipeda State Seaport Authority
10:45 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation
10:25 TotalEnergies wins further maritime lease in the North Sea to develop 1.5 GW of offshore wind

2024 June 23

15:42 Auramarine inks representative agreement with Hagedorn Products & Systems GmbH and Hagedorn Service & ENgineering GmbH, Germany
13:06 Drewry: Freight rates from China will continue to rise next week
11:34 Enova finance granted to new ammonia-fuelled gas carrier operation
09:37 MSC signs shore power deal in Hamburg

2024 June 22

15:47 MSC launches new Dahlia service for Asia to Mexico trade
13:29 BV hosts its 25th Hellenic and Black Sea Committee
12:24 HD KSOE develops scrubber technology for ammonia-fueled ships
10:04 Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD KSOE for novel ammonia fuel supply system

2024 June 21

18:09 HGK Shipping names future-fuel-ready dry goods inland waterway vessel
17:53 Chinese shipyards’ plans for next-generation ships
17:41 Emanuele Grimaldi re-elected as Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping
16:40 MAN Energy Solutions rejoins SEA-LNG
16:20 India to create $9bn mega port near Mumbai
15:58 Hanwha acquires U.S. Philly Shipyard for $100 million
15:25 DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion
14:10 Var Energi, OMV Norge and Lime Petroleum awarded CO2 storage licence in North Sea
13:44 Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys and GRTgaz announce the inclusion of project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan
12:43 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships
12:25 First of two new-generation emergency response vessels delivered to Hong Kong Fire Service
12:16 MPA clarifies on liability claims for pollution damage
11:59 A fleet of four Union Maritime tankers to be fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails
11:38 PortNews Media Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary
11:25 TotalEnergies launches the Ubeta gas development to supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant
11:13 SMST secures contract from Cochin Shipyard for mission equipment for North Star SOV
10:38 Lloyd’s Register and the World Liquid Gas Association issue report on the future of dual-fuel LPG engines