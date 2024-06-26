2024 June 26 16:06

Solstad announces a new five-year contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink

Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) announces a new five-year contract for the CSV Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink Srl (Prysmian). With this contract, the vessel will be on a firm contract with Prysmian until 2032, with an additional two-year option, according to the company's release.

Prysmian has contracted the CSV Normand Ocean to support the installation of power cable systems on the company’s global projects.

The firm contract will commence during the first or second quarter of 2027 and run until 2032. If the two-year option is exercised, Normand Ocean will support Prysmian until 2034.

With this contract, Normand Ocean joins CSV Normand Pacific, which is on a firm contract with Prysmian until the end of 2030.

In 2023, Solstad grew its total operating income from offshore renewable energy activities by 65 percent, to NOK 1.76 billion, compared to the prior year.

Normand Ocean, built in 2014, is an advanced DP2 subsea construction vessel equipped with a 150-ton active heavy compensated subsea crane. The vessel is an effective working platform for various demanding offshore activities.

Normand Ocean is owned by Solstad Maritime AS, in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds an ownership share of 27,3 percent.