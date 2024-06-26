2024 June 26 12:42

Seadrill completes divestment of jack-up rigs

Seadrill Limited has completed the previously disclosed sale of three jack-up rigs—the West Castor, the West Telesto, and the West Tucana—and its 50% equity interest in the joint venture that operates these rigs offshore Qatar to Seadrill’s joint venture partner Gulf Drilling International for cash proceeds of $338 million, according to the company's release.

Seadrill provides contract drilling, well services and engineering services to offshore exploration and production companies. Its fleet includes drillships, jack-up rigs, semi-submersibles, and tender rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in harsh and benign environments.