  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 26 13:15

    AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge

    AGR Consultancy business division have been awarded a frame agreement contract with Repsol Norge for the provision of specialist workforce to the operator’s onshore and offshore Norway operations, according to the company's release.

    The frame agreement is valid for four years, with two optional two-year periods (4+2+2).The call-off contract is related to provision of specialist workforce to the operator’s onshore and offshore Norway operations.

    The agreement’s scope is to deliver human resources solutions for Repsol’s multi-disciplinary resourcing needs in areas such as drilling and wells, geology and subsurface, HSE, logistics, operations, maintenance, decommissioning, administrative support and cost control.

    AGR Consultancy, has a network of more than 11,000 consultants. The business provides specialist workforce to multiple operators worldwide.

    AGR Consultancy has been providing workforce and resourcing solutions for over two decades. The company also collaborates with universities and academic communities to offer opportunities for graduates to proactively address the growing skills shortage in a diversifying energy employment market.

    AGR Consultancy has offices in Stavanger, Norway; Aberdeen, UK; Perth, Western Australia; and associated partners across all main energy hubs around the world.

Другие новости по темам: agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 26

13:15 AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge
12:42 Seadrill completes divestment of jack-up rigs
12:19 NYK signs MoU with subsidiary of Pertamina for cooperation in liquefied CO2, LNG transportation and ship management
11:53 Cedar LNG announces positive final investment decision
11:24 Singapore port congestion shows global ripple impact of Red Sea attacks
10:44 Port Houston welcomes arrival of hybrid-electric cranes
09:59 OOCL names its latest 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel “OOCL Denmark”

2024 June 25

18:00 MOL announces consolidation of equity-method affiliate company Gearbulk
17:25 Baltic Workboats selects Genevos as hydrogen fuel cell supplier
16:54 VIKING ambulance boat order adds to Greek island health care performance
15:56 Liquipar Operações Portuárias to invest $106m in the Port of Paranaguá
15:33 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of ten new very large LNG carriers
14:53 Hamburg Commercial Bank acquires NIBC’s shipping business
14:22 HD Hyundai gets global ship cyber security certifications
13:52 EemsEnergyTerminal may be kept at Eemshaven for longer for security of energy supply and the energy transition
13:22 TMC to supply ALS compressors to NYK’s LNG carriers
12:40 Danske Commodities and Solar Park Kasso sign agreement to optimise world’s largest commercial Power-to-X facility
12:03 Australian Government orders an additional two Guardian-class Patrol Boats for Pacific Maritime Security Program
11:44 Port Houston container volumes up 21 percent to 364,866 TEUs in May
11:03 Kongsberg Maritime expands its retractable thruster line
10:30 China-made icebreaker research vessel delivered in Guangzhou
10:10 Finnlines upgrades route between Sweden and Germany
09:46 Blue World completes successful testing of 200 kW maritime fuel cell system to run on green methanol

2024 June 24

18:06 World’s first methanol dual-fuel retrofit container ship delivered
17:10 New eco-friendly bulk carrier delivered to GOGL
16:30 HD KSOE close to intaking 4.8 trillion won worth order from CMA CGM
16:03 MAN Cryo supplies fuel system for world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht
15:42 Global offshore wind capacity reaches 75 GW
15:26 Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
14:56 Wison New Energies signs the EPCIC contract with Genting Group for the delivery of a FLNG facility
13:56 India's GRSE signs an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels
12:58 EU adopts 14th package of sanctions against Russia
12:33 Port of Valencia container volumes up 12.05% to 516,674 TEUs in May 2024
11:58 MSC Cruises carbon intensity cut by 6.5% in 2023
11:32 Western Baltija Shipbuilding starts construction of the first hydrogen-electric ship for Klaipeda State Seaport Authority
10:45 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation
10:25 TotalEnergies wins further maritime lease in the North Sea to develop 1.5 GW of offshore wind

2024 June 23

15:42 Auramarine inks representative agreement with Hagedorn Products & Systems GmbH and Hagedorn Service & ENgineering GmbH, Germany
13:06 Drewry: Freight rates from China will continue to rise next week
11:34 Enova finance granted to new ammonia-fuelled gas carrier operation
09:37 MSC signs shore power deal in Hamburg

2024 June 22

15:47 MSC launches new Dahlia service for Asia to Mexico trade
13:29 BV hosts its 25th Hellenic and Black Sea Committee
12:24 HD KSOE develops scrubber technology for ammonia-fueled ships
10:04 Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD KSOE for novel ammonia fuel supply system

2024 June 21

18:09 HGK Shipping names future-fuel-ready dry goods inland waterway vessel
17:53 Chinese shipyards’ plans for next-generation ships
17:41 Emanuele Grimaldi re-elected as Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping
16:40 MAN Energy Solutions rejoins SEA-LNG
16:20 India to create $9bn mega port near Mumbai
15:58 Hanwha acquires U.S. Philly Shipyard for $100 million
15:25 DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion
14:10 Var Energi, OMV Norge and Lime Petroleum awarded CO2 storage licence in North Sea
13:44 Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys and GRTgaz announce the inclusion of project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan
12:43 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships
12:25 First of two new-generation emergency response vessels delivered to Hong Kong Fire Service
12:16 MPA clarifies on liability claims for pollution damage
11:59 A fleet of four Union Maritime tankers to be fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails
11:38 PortNews Media Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary
11:25 TotalEnergies launches the Ubeta gas development to supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant
11:13 SMST secures contract from Cochin Shipyard for mission equipment for North Star SOV
10:38 Lloyd’s Register and the World Liquid Gas Association issue report on the future of dual-fuel LPG engines
10:17 Equinor secures exploration permit for CO2 storage in Denmark
09:56 CMA CGM to reshuffle EURONAF & TMX 2, linking Turkey, Spain, France, Malta, Western Italy, Sicily, Algeria
09:53 Completion of TGS and PGS merger slated for Jul 1, 2024

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes