2024 June 26 13:15

AGR secures resourcing frame agreement with Repsol Norge

AGR Consultancy business division have been awarded a frame agreement contract with Repsol Norge for the provision of specialist workforce to the operator’s onshore and offshore Norway operations, according to the company's release.

The frame agreement is valid for four years, with two optional two-year periods (4+2+2).The call-off contract is related to provision of specialist workforce to the operator’s onshore and offshore Norway operations.

The agreement’s scope is to deliver human resources solutions for Repsol’s multi-disciplinary resourcing needs in areas such as drilling and wells, geology and subsurface, HSE, logistics, operations, maintenance, decommissioning, administrative support and cost control.

AGR Consultancy, has a network of more than 11,000 consultants. The business provides specialist workforce to multiple operators worldwide.

AGR Consultancy has been providing workforce and resourcing solutions for over two decades. The company also collaborates with universities and academic communities to offer opportunities for graduates to proactively address the growing skills shortage in a diversifying energy employment market.

AGR Consultancy has offices in Stavanger, Norway; Aberdeen, UK; Perth, Western Australia; and associated partners across all main energy hubs around the world.