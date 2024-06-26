2024 June 26 09:59

OOCL names its latest 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel “OOCL Denmark”

Orient Overseas Container Line Co., Ltd. ("OOCL") named the company's eleventh 24,188 TEU eco-friendly vessel "OOCL Denmark", which is the last of six vessels in the same series that Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) built for OOCL, according to the company's release.



The naming ceremony of OOCL Denmark was successfully held on June 25.



