2024 June 25 17:25

Baltic Workboats selects Genevos as hydrogen fuel cell supplier

A first-of-its-kind 42 m long and 10 m wide zero emissions waste collector has been launched for construction by the Port of Klaipėda, the largest port by tonnage in the Baltic States. The vessel will operate on renewable energy powered by a hydrogen-electric energy system. Genevos will provide the Complete H2-Pack including engineering and commissioning services, alongside the delivery of two marine certified HPM-40 units, according to the company's release.

The HPMs will be integrated as range extenders to provide increased energy security. The ‘H2 brick’ will complement the battery system of 2,000 kWh installed onboard to add an additional 40% of motoring range with an average motoring speed of 8 knots. This 24/7 operational tanker will be equipped to collect up to 400 m3 of waste from ships arriving at the Port of Klaipėda, which will subsequently be transported to treatment facilities onshore.

This 12 million Euro vessel is already in construction at BLRT Grupp and will be transported to Estonia to finish the building process at Baltic Workboats, an innovative shipyard located on the largest Estonian island, Saaremaa. The official keel-laying ceremony and press conference took place in Klaipėda at BLRT Grupp on the 21st of June with representatives from Klaipėda Port Authority, the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications, BLRT Grupp, and Baltic Workboats in attendance.



Hydrogen has been actioned as the fuel of the future at the Port of Klaipėda, following the completion of a detailed environmental impact assessment. The Lithuanian Environmental Protection Agency has authorised the production of this environmentally friendly fuel in the Port of Klaipėda. The design of the site and the purchase of equipment are currently underway. Hydrogen production is expected to start in 2026.



Genevos will complete the hydrogen power system commissioning in mid-2025 with delivery to the Klaipėda Port Authority by Q4 2025.