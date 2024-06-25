2024 June 25 16:54

VIKING ambulance boat order adds to Greek island health care performance

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has secured a new order for 11 ambulance boats from the Hellenic Coastguard, expanding the coverage provided by VIKING Norsafe vessels to support emergency services for Greek island communities, according to the company's release.

The new VIKING Norsafe Munin S-1200 ambulance boats will be used to support emergency services and auxiliary healthcare in remote areas, including the islands of Thassos, Psara, Agios Efstratios, Fournoi, Kea, Lipsi, Kasos, North Evia, Zakynthos and Creta (Sfakia, and Ierapetra).



The contract, signed by Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides and John Georgiadis, General Manager, Viking Life-Saving Equipment in Greece, specifies 11 high-performance fast rescue boats, with superstructures modified to include a special weathertight door to allow trolley stretchers to enter their enclosed compartments.



The latest contract follows earlier Ministry orders for five Munin S-1200 boats to support emergency services in Sporades, Samothrace, the Saronic Gulf and the Ionian Islands and a separate order for three identical boats stationed in Naxos, Rhodes and Leros in the Aegean Sea.



Manufactured in Greece, the VIKING Norsafe Munin S-1200 is the largest boat currently offered by VIKING and operates safely up to Beaufort force 8 and at wave heights up to 4m. Made from specially reinforced synthetic materials and powered by twin marine diesel engines, these robust 11m-plus long boats reach speeds of over 40 knots and offer an operating range of above 300 nautical miles at full load and economical speed.





