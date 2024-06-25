2024 June 25 15:33

GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of ten new very large LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of ten new very large Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks for these ten very large LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the first quarter of 2030 and the fourth quarter of 2031.