2024 June 25 13:52

EemsEnergyTerminal may be kept at Eemshaven for longer for security of energy supply and the energy transition

In partnership with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Gasunie and Vopak are exploring options to keep operating the EemsEnergyTerminal for longer than initially planned at the port of Eemshaven (Groningen). This survey will not only look at LNG but is also intended to explore ways to bring about a future, rapid transition to a sustainable energy system; one where hydrogen and carbon capture and storage play key roles.

Following the loss of Russian gas and the end of gas extraction from the Groningen gas field, security of energy supply for the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries has changed drastically. Currently, roughly 75% of Netherlands gas needs are met by imports. As LNG imports are expected to continue to be needed over the coming years, the LNG terminal is set to play a key role in the transition to renewable energy.



Gasunie and Vopak are keen to affirm their joint ambition to harness this LNG infrastructure to contribute to security of energy supply in Europe. The partners are also making plans for further hydrogen development at the Eemshaven site and exploring options for carbon capture and transport in line with the transition to a sustainable energy system. One of the options on the table is to keep EemsEnergyTerminal at Eemshaven for longer than initially planned. To assess the viability of this option, Gasunie and Vopak have now launched a consultation to gauge the market’s interest in hydrogen and CO2 and to see what would be possible.



The consultation is intended to gauge market interest in importing LNG through EemsEnergyTerminal beyond 2027, as well as to get an idea of the conditions market parties would set. It will also look at permit regulations and the required technical aspects. The results of the consultation may lead to an ‘open season’ where the required capacity is offered to the market in a transparent manner.



Operational since September 2022, EemsEnergyTerminal was initially contracted for a period of five years, i.e. through to September 2027. Located at the port of Eemshaven in the far north of the Netherlands, this LNG import terminal was developed by Gasunie to increase the security of gas supply and reduce dependence on Russian gas. In December 2023, Vopak became a co-shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal. Gasunie and Vopak each hold a 50% stake. The terminal makes it possible to import 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG on an annual basis, which covers around 25% of the Netherlands’ total annual gas demand. Work is currently going into gradually upping the terminal’s capacity to roughly 10 bcm per year.





