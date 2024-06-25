2024 June 25 13:22

TMC to supply ALS compressors to NYK’s LNG carriers

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been awarded a contract by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to deliver marine air lubrication system (ALS) compressors to four LNG carriers that the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipowner NYK Line, according to the company's release.

Each of the four LNG carriers will be equipped with HHI’s proprietary Hi-ALS air lubrication system. TMC will supply its energy-efficient frequency-controlled marine ALS compressors for use in combination with HHI’s air lubrication system.

ALS – or air lubrication system – is a method used to reduce the resistance between the ship’s hull and seawater by using air bubbles. The air bubble distribution across the hull surface reduces the frictional resistance working on the ship’s hull, creating desired energy-saving effects.



TMC’s frequency-controlled ALS compressors offer fuel savings compared to conventional compressors. As the frequency-controlled technology offers precise control of the compressor speed, the speed of the electrical motor will adjust itself according to what is required to produce the exact air volume necessary to meet the actual compressed air consumption at all time. In turn, lower air consumption requires less speed on the compressor and this directly results in less power consumption.

TMC’s equipment will be manufactured in Scandinavia and shipped to Hyundai Heavy Industries in Korea.



The four LNG carriers will have a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, a length of 289.9 metres and width of 46.1 metres. They are scheduled for delivery in 2027. Upon completion, the vessels will go on charter with EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg, a major German energy company.

TMC offers compressors for ALS applications that ranges from 50 kW to 400 kW capacity, plus the associated ALS control system. The company is headquartered in Oslo and is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.