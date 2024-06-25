2024 June 25 12:03

Australian Government orders an additional two Guardian-class Patrol Boats for Pacific Maritime Security Program

The Australian Government has ordered two additional Guardian-class Patrol Boats from Austal Australia, valued at approximately A$39 million, according to the company's release.

The 39.5-metre, steel-hull patrol boats, to be constructed at Henderson in Western Australia and scheduled for delivery in 2026, are in addition to the 22 Guardian-class Patrol Boats previously ordered by the Australian Government under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) since 2016.

Nineteen of the 22 vessels have been delivered to 12 Pacific Island nations under the Australian Government’s Pacific Maritime Security Program since 2018.

Austal Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the additional Guardian-class Patrol Boats will extend the production of the proven vessel platform, designed and constructed by Austal in Henderson and serviced by Austal in Cairns, Queensland.



Faster than the previous Pacific-class patrol boats, with improved seakeeping, better amenities, and an enhanced mission capability – including an integrated RHIB stern launch and recovery system – the Guardian-class Patrol Boat provide Pacific Island nations with an effective naval asset with the capability to carry out border patrols, regional policing, search and rescue, and many other operations domestically and internationally.

The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016, with additional contract options awarded in April 2018 and October 2022. With the addition of a further two vessels, the project now comprises 24 Guardian-class Patrol Boats and a total contract value of approximately A$400 million.

Austal Australia’s service centre in Cairns, which features a 1,200 tonne (80 metre LOA) slipway and a 1,120-tonne mobile boat hoist, continues to provide in-service support to the growing Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleet; with more than 100 people employed in a variety of engineering and sustainment roles in the Far North Queensland city.

The 39.5 metre Guardian-class steel monohull patrol boat is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, 56 metre Armidale-class and 58 metre Evolved Capeclass patrol boats that are in service with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy.