2024 June 25 11:03

Kongsberg Maritime expands its retractable thruster line

Kongsberg Maritime has announced the expansion of its ULE PM retractable azimuth thruster range with the introduction of a new model, designed specifically for a wide range of large vessels.

The ULE PM thruster features an integrated electric prime mover positioned low between the steering gear, conserving over a meter of vertical space in the engineering compartment. This model stands out as the most compact retractable unit available for any given power requirement, allowing for straightforward, single-day installation, according to the company's release.

The latest addition, the ULE PM 255, is particularly suited for larger vessels. Its compact size, increased power density, and ease of installation make it a highly cost-effective choice. The thruster's high thrust and reliability are crucial for vessels utilizing Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems.



The ULE PM 255 thruster, like its smaller counterparts, is available as a Combi unit. This versatile unit functions as an azimuth thruster and, when retracted into a tunnel, as a tunnel thruster. Kongsberg Maritime's expertise in hull interaction design further enhances the benefits of this optimal combi-solution.

Kongsberg Maritime supports its thruster range with comprehensive lifecycle services provided by a global service team, complemented by advanced monitoring solutions. These services facilitate informed decision-making and optimized maintenance scheduling.