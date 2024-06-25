2024 June 25 10:10

Finnlines upgrades route between Sweden and Germany

In April, the shipping company Finnlines launched a new line between Malmö and Poland and is now upgrading its services on the Malmö–Travemünde route, according to the company's release.



During the first five months of this year, Finnlines has observed a growth in passenger numbers on its Malmö–Travemünde route compared to the same period last year. In response, the shipping company is upgrading services on the route for the summer.

The shipping company opened a new route to Poland in April, which was also well received by both freight customers and passengers. From Malmö, travellers can now travel with Finnlines to continental Europe via two different connections. This means that the shipping company offers a new unique product where travellers can go to Poland's westernmost city Świnoujście and Travemünde in Germany, then travel through the German Riviera and return home with Finnlines.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa, North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.