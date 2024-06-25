2024 June 25 09:46

Blue World completes successful testing of 200 kW maritime fuel cell system to run on green methanol

After months of preparation, Blue World Technologies announced the successful testing of the world’s first 200 kW high-temperature PEM fuel cell module. The test was completed at the newly established test facilities in connection to the Blue Aalborg Factory, where the fuel cells for the system are produced. The initial testing has been completed with great results which has exceeded performance expectations, according to the company's release.



With an electrical efficiency of up to 55% when reaching a commercial stage, the fuel cell system will typically provide a fuel saving of 20-30% which enables a cost-efficient use of green fuels. Additionally, the fuel cell system allows for up to 100% carbon capture for both utilisation in green fuel production and for storage.



The first pilot system is a 1 MW system for onboard power production. The system will be installed on one of A.P. Moller - Maersk’s large dual fuel-enabled methanol vessels and the installation on board is expected during H1 2026.



The order for the pilot system was followed by a venture investment by Maersk Growth – the venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk – where they at the end of 2023 participated in an 11 million EUR pre-C-round alongside The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Cycle Group, and other new and existing shareholders.



Blue World will initially supply systems for auxiliary power and expects that their maritime system will reach a commercial level in 2027. Eventually, the company will proceed to supply multi-megawatt propulsion systems for global shipping, which is where the fuel cell technology will provide the greatest impact on both the environment and climate.



The Blue World maritime system is a scalable configuration, firstly aiming to replace conventional fossil-based gensets, but later also provided as large multi-megawatt fuel cell-based propulsion systems. The system is built with a modular approach, allowing for fuel cell power systems as containerised solutions on deck or integrated on the ship. Expect to reach a commercial stage with the system for power production in 2027. With an efficiency of up to 55% when reaching commercial stage, the system typically provides a fuel saving of 20-30%. The system, that is based on high-temperature PEM fuel cell technology (HT PEM), provide high-grade waste heat of 150°C. When powered by renewable methanol, the system has a net-zero operation. The fuel cell system is ready for carbon capture, allowing for CO2 to be recycled or storage. With no NOx, SOx, or particle emissions, the fuel cell system does not cause any air pollution.



Blue World Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of HT-PEM fuel cell components and systems for stationary applications, on- and off-road applications, and the maritime industry. The fuel cells act as a green alternative to combustion engines and diesel generators. As a part of the Power-to-X eco-system the methanol fuel cell technology contributes to solving parts of the green transition that cannot be solved by direct electrification and battery technology alone.

Blue World Technologies’ fuel cells run primarily on methanol – a renewable liquid fuel that simply and cost-effectively can be stored for years and transported around the world while reusing existing infrastructure.



