  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 24 16:30

    HD KSOE close to intaking 4.8 trillion won worth order from CMA CGM

    HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) is reportedly close to inking a massive container shipbuilding contract worth at least $3.5 billion. If the contract is wrapped up, HD KSOE will have met its annual order target in just six months, marking the fourth consecutive year that the company has achieved its order target early, according to Businesskorea.

    According to industry sources, HD KSOE recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with French shipbuilder CMA CGM to build 20 container ships. The total contract value is reportedly worth at least $3.5 billion.

    HD KSOE has received orders for a total of 112 vessels (including one offshore unit) worth $12.1 billion (about 16.83 trillion won) in the past 10 days. This is 89.7 percent of the company's annual order target of $13.5 billion. Even if the Korean shipbuilding giant wins the minimum volume of this contract, it will enable the shipbuilder to exceed its annual order intake target.

    The 112 vessels include eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 48 petrochemical carriers (PCs), 36 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia carriers, one ethane carrier, two liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), three tankers, two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), one floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), one offshore unit and four specialty vessels.

    The contract is particularly noteworthy because it is for container ships which shipbuilders have not received many orders for. In the container ship market, orders have been on the wane since 2023 after a slew of orders in 2021 and 2022 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. 

    But the recent Red Sea incident has led to a rebound in orders as ships have taken longer routes instead of passing the Red Sea and freight rates and second-hand ship prices have rebounded, analysts say.

    HD KSOE is expecting additional orders down the road. In addition to CMA-CGM, other shipping companies such as Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, Israel's ZIM, Switzerland's MSC, and Denmark's Maersk are promoting new ship purchases.

Другие новости по темам: HD KSOE, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 24

18:06 World’s first methanol dual-fuel retrofit container ship delivered
17:10 New eco-friendly bulk carrier delivered to GOGL
16:30 HD KSOE close to intaking 4.8 trillion won worth order from CMA CGM
16:03 MAN Cryo supplies fuel system for world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht
15:42 Global offshore wind capacity reaches 75 GW
15:26 Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
14:56 Wison New Energies signs the EPCIC contract with Genting Group for the delivery of a FLNG facility
13:56 India's GRSE signs an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels
12:58 EU adopts 14th package of sanctions against Russia
12:33 Port of Valencia container volumes up 12.05% to 516,674 TEUs in May 2024
11:58 MSC Cruises carbon intensity cut by 6.5% in 2023
11:32 Western Baltija Shipbuilding starts construction of the first hydrogen-electric ship for Klaipeda State Seaport Authority
10:45 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation
10:25 TotalEnergies wins further maritime lease in the North Sea to develop 1.5 GW of offshore wind

2024 June 23

15:42 Auramarine inks representative agreement with Hagedorn Products & Systems GmbH and Hagedorn Service & ENgineering GmbH, Germany
13:06 Drewry: Freight rates from China will continue to rise next week
11:34 Enova finance granted to new ammonia-fuelled gas carrier operation
09:37 MSC signs shore power deal in Hamburg

2024 June 22

15:47 MSC launches new Dahlia service for Asia to Mexico trade
13:29 BV hosts its 25th Hellenic and Black Sea Committee
12:24 HD KSOE develops scrubber technology for ammonia-fueled ships
10:04 Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD KSOE for novel ammonia fuel supply system

2024 June 21

18:09 HGK Shipping names future-fuel-ready dry goods inland waterway vessel
17:53 Chinese shipyards’ plans for next-generation ships
17:41 Emanuele Grimaldi re-elected as Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping
16:40 MAN Energy Solutions rejoins SEA-LNG
16:20 India to create $9bn mega port near Mumbai
15:58 Hanwha acquires U.S. Philly Shipyard for $100 million
15:25 DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion
14:10 Var Energi, OMV Norge and Lime Petroleum awarded CO2 storage licence in North Sea
13:44 Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys and GRTgaz announce the inclusion of project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan
12:43 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships
12:25 First of two new-generation emergency response vessels delivered to Hong Kong Fire Service
12:16 MPA clarifies on liability claims for pollution damage
11:59 A fleet of four Union Maritime tankers to be fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails
11:38 PortNews Media Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary
11:25 TotalEnergies launches the Ubeta gas development to supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant
11:13 SMST secures contract from Cochin Shipyard for mission equipment for North Star SOV
10:38 Lloyd’s Register and the World Liquid Gas Association issue report on the future of dual-fuel LPG engines
10:17 Equinor secures exploration permit for CO2 storage in Denmark
09:56 CMA CGM to reshuffle EURONAF & TMX 2, linking Turkey, Spain, France, Malta, Western Italy, Sicily, Algeria
09:53 Completion of TGS and PGS merger slated for Jul 1, 2024

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes
15:31 Naftemporiki: Tanker prices on secondary market show signs of stabilization
15:11 Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port
14:29 A consortium of DEME and Hellenic Cables secured large contract for Princess Elisabeth Island
14:12 Russell Group: German port workers strike could cost $6 billion in lost trade
13:18 Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration
13:05 Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
12:31 MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts
12:07 Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to partner with Armada Technology to use its hull air lubrication system
11:44 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 25, 2024
11:24 MPCC announces vessel acquisitions and new charter package deal
10:36 Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US
09:47 Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

2024 June 19

18:17 Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers
17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships