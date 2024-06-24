2024 June 24 13:56

India's GRSE signs an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG Germany on Saturday, June 22, 2024, for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each, with an option of building another four (04) ships in near future, according to the company's release.

The vessels will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. Each of them can carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo. The vessels will have a single cargo hold each to accommodate bulk, general and project cargoes. Containers will be carried on hatch covers. The ships have been specifically designed to carry multiple large windmill blades on deck.

In 2014, the CGS Barracuda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, built by GRSE, was exported to Mauritius. This was the first warship to be exported by India. In 2021, the GRSE-built Fast Patrol Vessel PS Zoroaster was exported to the Seychelles. The ship returned to GRSE earlier this year for a refit that was completed in record time. The shipyard is also currently working on six patrol boats and a TSH dredger for the Government of Bangladesh. In 2023, GRSE delivered the MV Ma Lisha, a passenger-cum-cargo ocean-going ferry to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. It is the largest and most advanced ferry in that country now.