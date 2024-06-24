2024 June 24 13:58

EU adopts 14th package of sanctions against Russia

The Commission welcomes the European Council's adoption of a 14th package of sanctions against Russia, according to EU's release. The new package responds to the needs and findings on the ground, and tackles enforcement issues.

The package contains important new energy-related measures targeting liquified natural gas (LNG), and measures targeting vessels. As regards LNG, the package prohibits all future investments in, and exports to, LNG projects under construction in Russia. It will also prohibit, after a transition period of 9 months, the use of EU ports for the transshipment of Russian LNG. Moreover, the package prohibits the import of Russian LNG into specific terminals which are not connected to the EU gas pipeline network.

For the first time, the EU has adopted a measure targeting specific vessels, which are subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of services. These vessels can be designated for a broad array of reasons such as their support through the transport of military equipment for Russia and support in the development of Russia's energy sector, for instance through the transport of LNG components or transshipments of LNG. This measure also targets tankers fleet. In this first round of listings, the EU has placed 27 vessels on this list. This list can be updated.

Moreover, the package introduces new listings targeting individuals and entities. A total of 116 additional listings of 69 individuals and 47 entities are subject to asset freezes, and – in the case of individuals – also to travel bans.

The package also imposes stricter restrictions for the export of dual-use and advanced technology items to 61 entities – established in Russia (28) and in third countries (33) – which are directly or indirectly associated to Russia's military complex. In addition, the package also extends the import ban to helium which generates significant revenues for Russia.

The package also finetunes the import ban on Russian diamonds already agreed in the 12th sanctions package. It clarifies that the ban does not apply to diamonds that were located in the EU or in a third country (other than Russia), or were polished or manufactured in a third country, before the ban on Russian diamonds entered into force (so-called ‘grandfathering'). It also allows temporary imports or exports of jewellery, for example for trade fairs or repairs. Furthermore, the package prolongs by six months (until 1 March 2025) the sunrise period after which the full-traceability scheme for imports of rough and polished natural diamonds will become mandatory. In addition, it postpones the ban on jewellery incorporating Russian diamonds processed in third countries other than Russia until the Council decides to activate the ban in the light of action taken within the G7 to pursue that measure.