2024 June 24 12:33

Port of Valencia container volumes up 12.05% to 516,674 TEUs in May 2024

In May, the export sector and transhipments were the main drivers of traffic at Valenciaport’s terminals. Exports grew for the second consecutive month and in May the Valencian terminals maintained the positive signs (already recorded in April) with increases in cargo traffic (full containers) leaving Valenciaport for other countries around the world, according to the company's release.

In May, 516,674 containers passed through Valenciaport’s terminals (+12.05% more than in the same month of 2023). Export containers grew by +2.73%, import containers by +0.5% and full transhipment containers by +13.08%; an increase directly related to the change of routes of the shipping lines that rely on Valenciaport as a hub port for redistribution around the Mediterranean, after avoiding the Red Sea and skirting Africa, via the Cape of Good Hope.

The Valenciaport Statistical Bulletin shows that ro-ro traffic (maritime services for ro-ro cargo, lorries, platforms…) increased by +6.70% in the first five months of the year, while the UTIs (Intermodal Transport Units) increased by +8.86%.

Overall, and during the first five months of this year, the companies working with Valenciaport handled 33.77 million tonnes through its terminals (+5.87% more than during the same period last year). Meanwhile, growth over the last 12 months has stabilised at +3.12% (78.61 million tonnes).

In terms of containers, January-May traffic totalled 2,221,764 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), i.e. a growth of +12.36%. The year-on-year figure for May recorded 5,041,447 TEUs (+4.50%).

By sectors, the Bulletin shows stability in construction materials (-0.61%), while vehicles and transport elements (+7.27%), iron and steel (+5.52%), non-metallic minerals (19.76%), fertilisers (+14.45%), chemical products (+11.51%) and agri-foodstuffs (+7.64%) grew, and energy products (-43.54%) decreased.



Valenciaport’s traffic with the Far East during the first five months of the year reached 357,573 TEUs (+11.53%). For its part, China remains Valenciaport’s leading trading partner. In the January-May period it has exchanged 264,963 containers (3,058,569 tonnes of goods) with València; although the countries that have most consolidated their traffic growth with València so far this year are Greece (+87.18%), Egypt (+82.47%) and Saudi Arabia (+57.86%).

Ukraine and Algeria, with increases in traffic (tonnes) of +102.43% and +30.08%, have also maintained their relationship with Valenciaport for 5 months.