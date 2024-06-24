2024 June 24 11:58

MSC Cruises carbon intensity cut by 6.5% in 2023

MSC Cruises cut the carbon intensity of its fleet by 6.5% on the year in 2023, according to Ship & Bunker.

Last year's drop takes the company's total reduction in carbon intensity to 37.8% since 2008, the company said in its annual sustainability report last week. The firm launched its second LNG-fuelled ship last year, and used shore power connections a total of 44 times last year.

The company intends to make use of shore power 220 times this year.