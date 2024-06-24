2024 June 24 10:45

QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation

QatarEnergy has entered into a long-term agreement to supply ENEOS Corporation, a prominent refining and petrochemical company based in Japan, with up to 9 million tons of Naphtha over 10 years starting July 2024, according to QatarEnergy's release.



This agreement is the largest and longest commitment in more than a decade of collaborations between the two companies.

ENEOS Corporation is the largest refining and petrochemical company in Japan and is wholly owned by ENEOS Holdings, Inc. The Japanese conglomerate has been in the business of refining, manufacturing, and selling of petroleum products for over 135 years since it was established in 1888 under the name of Nippon Oil Corporation.