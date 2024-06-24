2024 June 24 10:25

TotalEnergies wins further maritime lease in the North Sea to develop 1.5 GW of offshore wind

TotalEnergies, as shareholder of Offshore Wind One GmbH, has been awarded the maritime concession N-11.2 by the German Federal Network Agency, following auctions held in Germany, according to the company's release.

Located in the North Sea, around 120 kilometers north-west of the German island of Heligoland, concession N-11.2 (1.5 GW) covers an area of around 156 square kilometers. This success will enable TotalEnergies to build a 3.5 GW offshore wind hub in German North Sea, taking benefit of the synergies between this new lease and the 2 GW concession N-12.1 won last year.

Under the terms of this award, Offshore Wind One GmbH will pay, at the latest in June 2025, the German Federal government €196 million, which will be allocated to marine conservation and the promotion of environmentally friendly fishing. An annual contribution of €88 million will also be paid to the electricity transmission system operator in charge of connecting the project, for a term of twenty years starting from the commissioning of the site.

The concession will run for a term of 25 years, extendable to 35 years.

TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of more than 16 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney, Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin, Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay), and Germany (N-12.1 and 0-2.2).



