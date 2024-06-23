2024 June 23 15:42

Auramarine inks representative agreement with Hagedorn Products & Systems GmbH and Hagedorn Service & ENgineering GmbH, Germany

HAGEDORN will serve as an official Auramarine representative for its fuel supply units

Auramarine, the renowned provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, says it has signed a representative agreement with HAGEDORN Products & Systems GmbH and HAGEDORN Service & Engineering GmbH (HAGEDORN).



Under the terms of the agreement, HAGEDORN will serve as an official Auramarine representative for its fuel supply units. This includes its conventional systems, as well as its methanol and ammonia systems, and will be applicable for newbuildings, retrofits, commissioning, maintenance and spare part services.



The agreement strengthens the company’s presence in Germany, one of the largest shipping markets. The German shipping industry generates an annual turnover of more than 50 billion Euros and creates 400,000 jobs directly and indirectly linked to the industry. Collaborating with HAGEDORN allows Auramarine to serve the regional market better, access its talent pool and continue to innovate to support shipping’s sustainability goals.



Commenting on the announcement, John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine said, “We are delighted to embark on this journey with HAGEDORN as our official representative in the important German market. Their wide experience serving the maritime market and consultative approach make them an ideal partner for us as we strive to support the industry in meeting its current and future compliance challenges and decarbonisation targets in line with the energy transition.”



Mr. Olaf Hagedorn, CEO of HAGEDORN Products & Systems GmbH, also stated: “We are proud to sign this new agreement with Auramarine which brings to life our close collaboration over more than 10 years.



“The partnership with Auramarine is invaluable as it provides us access to the most advanced and efficient fuel supply systems within the market. The high product quality and reliability of their systems ensures operational efficiencies and safety, minimizing unnecessary downtime and maintenance costs. Through customized solutions tailored to customer needs, we can effectively offer turn-key solutions to our customers.



“Additionally, Auramarine’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly technologies helps us reach our customers’ sustainability goals. This complete package is what makes Auramarine an indispensable strategic partner.



About Auramarine Ltd

Auramarine is the trusted fuel and auxiliary systems expert for the marine, power and process industries. The company was founded in Finland in the early 1970s. Since then, Auramarine has delivered more than 15,000 robust and reliable auxiliary systems to our customers all over the world. Auramarine has more than 100 employees with offices in Finland and China, and representatives in more than 25 countries.