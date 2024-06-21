2024 June 21 17:41

Emanuele Grimaldi re-elected as Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping

The ICS Board of Directors elected Metin Duzgit, from the Turkish Chamber of Shipping, as a new Vice-Chairman of the ICS



The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) says that its Board of Directors on June 20 unanimously re-elected Emanuele Grimaldi, President and Managing Director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, as Chairman of the Board. ICS represents 80% of the world’s merchant fleet and is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators. Mr Grimaldi will continue as Chairman for another term of two years.



Emanuele Grimaldi, International Chamber of Shipping Chairman, commented:



“I am deeply honoured to have been re-elected as Chairman of the ICS for another two years. It is a privilege to be part of this important association and the great work and progress being made for our industry. We have made good stead with our proposals to help meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) net zero targets by or around 2050 and continue to work with UN bodies on the biggest issues impacting the maritime sector”.



During Mr Grimaldi’s first term as ICS Chairman there has been significant focus on the industry’s decarbonisation journey and was integral in the formation of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) initiative. Significantly, Mr Grimaldi has also focused his attentions on the biggest challenges in the industry including increased protectionism, digitalisation, seafarer recruitment and retention, and seafarer safety during the global geopolitical conflicts including the conflict in Ukraine and the current Red Sea crisis.



Mr Grimaldi added:



“We are navigating through very contentious geopolitical times, which has seen shipping and our innocent workers caught in the crosshairs of conflicts in the Middle East. This comes on top of the conflict in Ukraine and the attacks on merchant shipping in the Red and Black Seas have jeopardised the safety of our seafarers and disrupted trade. This is unacceptable and we will continue to shine a light on the heart of our industry – our seafarers.”



Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, said:



“We are delighted that Mr Grimaldi will continue to steer the ICS for another two years. We look forward to continuing to work closely to drive meaningful change for the industry, facilitating trade and supporting our seafarers. There is much to be done but under Mr Grimaldi’s leadership I am confident that we will evolve with the industry and further advance the maritime sector.”



During the ICS Annual General Meeting, the ICS Board of Directors elected Metin Duzgit, from the Turkish Chamber of Shipping, as a new Vice-Chairman of the ICS, and Martin Kröger, CEO of the German Shipowners’ Association, was elected ICS Chair of the Marine

Committee.