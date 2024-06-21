  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 21 15:25

    DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion

    DP World has completed a major $400 million expansion project at the Port of Callao in Peru, boosting container handling capacity at the South Terminal by 80% and solidifying Callao’s position as the key gateway for global trade on the west coast of South America, according to DP World's release.

    The Bicentennial Pier expansion project extends the pier from 650 meters to 1,050 meters, making Callao one of the few ports in South America capable of accommodating three vessels (or two mega-vessels) simultaneously.  

    The project increases handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year to 2.7 million TEUs, while the container yard space has also been expanded to a total of 40 hectares.  

    The project is a key part of DP World’s ambitions for Latin America, announced last month. Given its proximity to the capital, Lima and complementing the growth of nearby Jorge Chávez Airport, the development elevates the Port of Callao from an efficient port to a premier logistics hub for the entire region.  

    The terminal now hosts the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America. The 2-megawatt station will support DP World’s fleet of electric ITVs, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 2,000 tons per year and promoting a sustainable energy transition in the Peruvian market.

Другие новости по темам: DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 21

18:09 HGK Shipping names future-fuel-ready dry goods inland waterway vessel
17:53 Chinese shipyards’ plans for next-generation ships
17:41 Emanuele Grimaldi re-elected as Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping
16:40 MAN Energy Solutions rejoins SEA-LNG
16:20 India to create $9bn mega port near Mumbai
15:58 Hanwha acquires U.S. Philly Shipyard for $100 million
15:25 DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion
14:10 Var Energi, OMV Norge and Lime Petroleum awarded CO2 storage licence in North Sea
13:44 Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys and GRTgaz announce the inclusion of project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan
12:43 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships
12:25 First of two new-generation emergency response vessels delivered to Hong Kong Fire Service
12:16 MPA clarifies on liability claims for pollution damage
11:59 A fleet of four Union Maritime tankers to be fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails
11:38 PortNews Media Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary
11:25 TotalEnergies launches the Ubeta gas development to supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant
11:13 SMST secures contract from Cochin Shipyard for mission equipment for North Star SOV
10:38 Lloyd’s Register and the World Liquid Gas Association issue report on the future of dual-fuel LPG engines
10:17 Equinor secures exploration permit for CO2 storage in Denmark
09:56 CMA CGM to reshuffle EURONAF & TMX 2, linking Turkey, Spain, France, Malta, Western Italy, Sicily, Algeria
09:53 Completion of TGS and PGS merger slated for Jul 1, 2024

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes
15:31 Naftemporiki: Tanker prices on secondary market show signs of stabilization
15:11 Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port
14:29 A consortium of DEME and Hellenic Cables secured large contract for Princess Elisabeth Island
14:12 Russell Group: German port workers strike could cost $6 billion in lost trade
13:18 Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration
13:05 Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
12:31 MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts
12:07 Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to partner with Armada Technology to use its hull air lubrication system
11:44 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 25, 2024
11:24 MPCC announces vessel acquisitions and new charter package deal
10:36 Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US
09:47 Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

2024 June 19

18:17 Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers
17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships
13:28 Sirius Shipping to charter out its new tanker duo to Preem for transportation of renewable fuels, feedstock
12:39 Chartwell and Vard to advance new SOV design working with North Star
11:23 Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant
11:14 Industrial-scale floating green ammonia plant project enters next phase
10:06 ABP signs MOU with Marine Power Systems to advance floating offshore wind technology
09:44 Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect