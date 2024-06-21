2024 June 21 15:25

DP World completes $400m Сallao Port expansion

DP World has completed a major $400 million expansion project at the Port of Callao in Peru, boosting container handling capacity at the South Terminal by 80% and solidifying Callao’s position as the key gateway for global trade on the west coast of South America, according to DP World's release.

The Bicentennial Pier expansion project extends the pier from 650 meters to 1,050 meters, making Callao one of the few ports in South America capable of accommodating three vessels (or two mega-vessels) simultaneously.

The project increases handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year to 2.7 million TEUs, while the container yard space has also been expanded to a total of 40 hectares.

The project is a key part of DP World’s ambitions for Latin America, announced last month. Given its proximity to the capital, Lima and complementing the growth of nearby Jorge Chávez Airport, the development elevates the Port of Callao from an efficient port to a premier logistics hub for the entire region.

The terminal now hosts the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America. The 2-megawatt station will support DP World’s fleet of electric ITVs, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 2,000 tons per year and promoting a sustainable energy transition in the Peruvian market.