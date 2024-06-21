2024 June 21 13:44

Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys and GRTgaz announce the inclusion of project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan

Creos Luxembourg, Fluxys hydrogen in Belgium, and GRTgaz in France announce the inclusion of the cross-border hydrogen infrastructure project HY4Link in the European hydrogen network development plan, a first step to become Project of Common Interest, according to Fluxys's release. In the light of this announcement, the partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to intensify their cross-border hydrogen infrastructure cooperation.

With HY4Link, the project partners will conduct feasibility studies, after assessing consumption and transit needs, on an integrated cross-border hydrogen transport system in the Greater Region. This visionary initiative proposes to link Belgium, Luxembourg, the Grand Est region in France, and the federal state of Saarland in Germany, forming a central part of the European hydrogen infrastructure.

HY4Link is strategically designed to connect industrial hydrogen demand clusters in France, Germany, and Luxembourg with green hydrogen supply centres along the North Sea coast and import hubs in Antwerp, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, and Dunkirk. The project aims to contribute significantly to the development of an efficient hydrogen infrastructure as key part of a decarbonised energy ecosystem. Moreover, the project will foster decentralized green hydrogen production across the Greater Region by providing the necessary hydrogen transport infrastructure.

For the France-Luxembourg part of HY4Link, Creos Luxembourg and GRTgaz will jointly investigate the possibility to develop an interconnected network running from Bouzonville (FR) to Frisange in the south of Luxembourg via Thionville, connecting to the mosaHYc project. The cross-border link between France and Luxembourg will be a starting point for establishing a hydrogen infrastructure in the south of Luxembourg.

For the Belgium-Luxembourg part of HY4Link, a potential pipeline connection will be considered in cooperation between Creos and Fluxys hydrogen to connect Luxembourg to the Belgium Hydrogen Backbone via the border crossing point in Bras (BE). This will be complemented by the construction of a hydrogen pipeline across Luxembourg to France and Germany, bolstered by GRTgaz' intention to build a new pipeline from Thionville to Cerville to connect H2Med corridor and a regional hydrogen storage project.



Creos Luxembourg S.A. (Creos) is operator of electricity and natural gas networks across Luxembourg.



GRTgaz is France's primary gas transmission system operator and the second biggest in Europe.



Fluxys hydrogen is the hydrogen network operator in Belgium.